On Sept. 25, 1920, a girl named Fay Caroline Hogue was born to Ralph and Etta (Utter) Dobson. Fay married George Hogue on Oct. 10, 1941. George passed away on Nov. 9, 1970.
Fay passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac.
Also preceding her in passing was a son, George Hogue; four sisters: Ruth Barker, Lois Stockwell, Pauline Rathbun and Esther Heffner; and two brothers, Laurence Dobson and Kenneth Dobson.
Fay was formerly employed and retired from DuWell Corporation in 1986 after 28 years of faithful service. She was a longtime member of the Keeler United Methodist Church, where she spent numerous days helping with funerals and all luncheons held at the church. She always enjoyed the times spent with her loving family. Fay will be remembered for her strength, hard work and devotion to both her family and community. She was creative in every way, from the work in her amazing gardens to every stitch in her many quilts. Although she suffered many great losses in her own life, she remained the rock to all of those she loved. Fay will be greatly missed.
Fay is survived by her children: Norman (Darlene) Hogue of Niles, Margaret (Danny) Smith of Three Rivers, Paul Hogue of Ann Arbor and Bonita (Marty) Bell of Coloma; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. A celebration of life service to honor Fay’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home, with Pastor Stephanie Norton of the Hartford United Methodist Church officiating. Fay will be laid to rest by her husband in Keeler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Timbers of Cass County. Memorial condolences for the family can be left on our website at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.