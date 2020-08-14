Felix L. Leonarduzzi, 88, of Iron River, Mich., passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Elmwood Park, Ill., the son of the late Felice and Angelica (Tonello) Leonarduzzi, who originated from Udine, Italy. He attended St. Williams Catholic School and graduated from Lane Tech in 1950, in Chicago. After high school, the family moved to Benton Harbor, where they purchased a farm and had a large grape vineyard. In 1954 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. He was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., for six months, then spent 18 months in France. While stationed there he traveled to many countries in Europe, visiting several relatives. After the service he attended Western Michigan University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree.
Felix married Margaret Ann “Muggs” Schreiber on Oct. 26, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2019. They had four children.
He was employed at Motorola in Schaumburg, Ill., for several years, then VM Voice of Music in Benton Harbor. While employed at LECO Corporation in St. Joseph, he invented a pivot assembly which received a U.S. patent. He was also employed at Coleman Products, and then at Lakeshore in Iron River. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). He was always continuing his education and received a certificate for participating in the supervisory development program from the University of Notre Dame. The family vacationed many years in the Upper Peninsula, Felix loved the area and made it their home in 1976. In his younger days, he was involved in car racing and spent much of his time fixing up cars. Another big accomplishment in Felix’s life was when he built their first beautiful home in Schaumburg. Felix enjoyed camping, the outdoors, spending time at Basswood, and also feeding his animal friends. He enjoyed traveling to Italy, South Africa, and India, where he made many friends.
Felix was a kind and generous man to all who will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Marsha Leonarduzzi-Linthicum of Iron River; sons: Greg (Stacy) Leonarduzzi of Iron River, Larry (Tracy) Leonarduzzi of Gaastra, Mich., and Ken Leonarduzzi of Iron River; grandchildren: Anthony (Breanna) Leonarduzzi of Snoqualmie, Wash., Devin (Vienna) Leonarduzzi of Hancock, Mich., Collin Leonarduzzi, Marissa Linthicum, and Teagan Leonarduzzi, all of Iron River; sister, Lida Leonarduzzi of Benton Harbor; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Bagge.
Private services will be held. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Felix’s memory to the Northwoods Animal Shelter, 930 Selden Rd, Iron River, MI 49935. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Felix L. Leonarduzzi online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.