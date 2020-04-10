Felix Werner Bauer, 90, of Bangor died peacefully at home after a brief illness on April 7, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Felix was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Vilshofen, Germany. He was employed for 32 years at Skidmore Pumps as a shipping and receiving clerk. Hobbies he enjoyed included building a new home and spending time with his dog, Kelly.
Felix is survived by his loving companion of 40 years, Susie Mann; a daughter, Germaine (Gerald) Drake; son, Rene (Melissa) Bauer; and stepson, Mike Bechtel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otto Josef Bauer; mother, Elisabeth Radlsbach Bauer Lindstrom; sister, Lottie (William) Smith; and brother, Otto Karl Josef Bauer.
