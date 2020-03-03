Fletcher Earl Clark Sr., at the seasoned age of 91, made his transition Feb. 21, 2020, at T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care in Dallas.
Fletcher Sr. was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Peoria, Ill., to Earl Fletcher and Daisy Elms Clarke. He had two brothers, Jack and John Henry, and two sisters, Jeanie Townes and Pathenia Clarke. In 1952, Fletcher Sr. married his beloved wife, Laura Jane Sears, and to this union five children were born: Dennis, Douglas, Fletcher Jr., Gary and Nancy. In 1965, Fletcher Sr. relocated his family from Pontiac, Ill., to Covert, and later to South Haven. Fletcher Sr., a longstanding pillar in the community of South Haven, was a veteran and served his country as an expert marksman in World War II. He was a member of the Local VFW.