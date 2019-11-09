Florence Viola Konkle
Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.
Florence Viola Konkle, 86, of Angola, Ind., formerly of Lawrence, daughter of Lewis and Evelyn Stuckum of Covert, was born on Christmas Day 1932 and went to her rest on Nov. 4, 2019.
Florence and her husband, Leon, were lifelong residents of Lawrence, where they raised five children.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leon; son, Gary; daughter, Gail Kener; and brother, Duane Stuckum.
Florence is survived by her children, Gordon (Collette) of Otsego, Mich., Gina Corkle (Ronald) of Angola and son, Greg of Arlington, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Stuckum of Covert; and sisters, Nancy Lintz of Constantine, Carol Tinkey of Kalamazoo and Susan Dysard of Winter Haven, Fla.
Florence was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling and playing softball. During their retirement years, Florence and Leon traveled the country extensively, visiting family and friends.
The family invites friends and family to a celebration of Florence's life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 24, at the Covert Township Lions Club, 78085 Co. Rd. 378 W., Covert. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.