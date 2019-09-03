Flossie Allred
Flossie P. Allred, 90, of St. Joseph, went Home to her Savior on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 US 31, Berrien Springs, with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville MI 49127. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.
Flossie was born on July 19, 1929, to Clarence and Cassie (Casey) Dickerson in Arkansas. She was a proud mother of seven children. Once her children were grown, she worked for the Benton Harbor JC Penney for 10 years and became the first employee of the year at that location. Flossie enjoyed talking to people, and she had a passion for thanking all first responders and servicemen for their service to our country. Flossie loved caring for and spending time with her family, crafting, tending her flower gardens and cooking delicious meals such as her famous biscuits and gravy.
Flossie is survived by her children, Karen Clarke of Las Vegas, Daryl Allred of Berrien Springs, Kila Allred of Middleville, Mich., and Kevin (Patricia) Allred of Berrien Springs; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Flossie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Cassie Dickerson; children, Brenda (Ken) Smith, Elton “Doug” Allred and Alton Allred Jr.; and siblings, Lovas Willis, Lucian Dickerson, Wynemia Saeger and Jean Compoe.