Floyd Weber
Floyd Weber, 99, of Bainbridge Township peacefully passed away in the early morning on Aug. 19, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. He was surrounded by the love of his daughter, son, niece and granddaughter as he made his way home to our Lord.
Floyd was born to Erwin and Iona Weber on March 14, 1920. He was the second born of three sons. His brothers were Gordon and Gilford. He also had one sister, Theone, who was a cousin being raised by his parents. Floyd spent his childhood on the family farm in Bainbridge. He graduated from Watervliet High School in 1937. He attended college for one year at Western State Teachers College (now Western Michigan University). He continued working on the farm until he was drafted into the Army in January 1942. He would soon be deployed to Normandy as the 1st Sergeant of the 165th General Hospital, which supported wounded American soldiers, but not before he married the love of his life, Lois Jeannette Jewell, on Jan. 19, 1942. Floyd continued his service for three years and then transferred to the 2nd General Hospital in order to come home several weeks early, in October 1945. When Floyd returned home, he and Lois continued raising their growing family in Bainbridge, in a house right across the street from his childhood home. They had four children: Ron, Susie, Kim and Linda. Floyd worked building houses and then went on to work for Whirlpool and retired after about 25 years.
In 1991, his life changed dramatically, when, during open heart surgery, Floyd lost his eye sight. It was an extremely difficult time for him, but he was very determined to adjust, and for many years, family, friends and neighbors would see Floyd walking along Bainbridge Center Road, sometimes alone, and sometimes accompanied by his wife or grandchildren. His granddaughter was always amazed that, at any point during their walk, he could tell her exactly where they were.
Floyd was a family man. His family was very important to him and his grandchildren were definitely the light of his life. He loved having them around and enjoyed teaching them and telling them stories. But his one true love was his sweetheart, Lois. His eyes sparkled when she was in the room. Floyd also enjoyed sports. He was a huge fan of the University of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers and loved following all of the neighboring community high school sports.
Floyd is survived by his two sons, Ron (Betty) Weber and Kim (Debbie) Weber, one daughter, Linda Alfieri, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers and sister, his beloved wife, one daughter and one grandson.
Cremation services have taken place. Floyd will be honored on Friday, Sept. 6, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Visitation for friends and family will take place from noon-1 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service. Memorial donations can be made in Floyd's name to the Alzheimer's Association, or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Floyd's family at hutchinsfuneral.com.