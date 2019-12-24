Fran(k) McCauley
Fran’s life began Sept. 15, 1940, in St. Joseph. She spent most of her lifetime in St. Joseph, where she graduated from high school. After high school Fran attended the University of Michigan and then transferred to Western Michigan University, where she earned her teaching degree. Fran taught chemistry, physics and math at Lake Michigan Catholic, Eau Claire and finally retired from Constantine. When she wasn’t teaching, Fran liked to fill her time hiking, fishing, tying flies, enjoying wildflowers, photography and traveling – especially on her motorcycle following the Grateful Dead across the country. She also had a great love for her cats and dogs.
Fran’s loving family includes a brother, John (Ginny) McCauley of Ann Arbor, Mich., a sister, Ellen (Richard) Rademacher of Stevensville; many nieces and nephews; and the numerous students she taught and held dear to her heart.
Fran died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at The Willows Assisted LIving in St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Justin and Elizabeth (Deitch) McCauley; and two brothers, Dave McCauley and Pete McCauley.
Hutchins Funeral Home is assisting Fran’s family with cremation and they will celebrate her life privately. Memorials may be made in Fran’s memory to the Humane Society. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Fran’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com. In the words of one of her students, “cowboy music for an aging Dead Head riding the Harley off into the sunset.”