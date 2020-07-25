Frances Cooke Avery of Berrien Springs went to be with her Savior on July 20, 2020; she died in her home at the age of 93.
Frances was born on April 2, 1927, in Flint, Mich., as the second child of four born to Sherman and Berthena Willard. She would later move with her family to Port Huron, Mich., and graduate from Port Huron High School in 1944. Frances went to Wheaton College and graduated with a degree in chemistry. She married Weldon Cooke in 1950, and they had four boys. Later, she would obtain her teaching degree; she taught for the Berrien Springs school system for several years.