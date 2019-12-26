Frances L. Amicarelli
Frances L. Amicarelli, 80, of Stevensville passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her side, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Friends may visit with the family from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Liturgical Prayers will be recited at 3 p.m., led by Fr. James Adams. Private burial will follow at a later date in Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Memorial donations in Frances’ name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hanson Hospice Center. Those wishing to sign Frances’ Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Frances was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Nicolas and Philomena (Capezio) Ambrose. She graduated from Urseline Catholic High School in Youngstown, Class of 1957. On July 26, 1958, she married Nicola Amicarelli in Youngstown. Frances worked in retail sales all of her life, beginning in Ohio, and after moving to the Twin Cities area, she worked at Rimes in St. Joseph, The Hang Up at the Fairplain Plaza, and Added Dimensions and Casual Corner at the Orchard’s Mall, retiring in 2000.
Frances was a life member of the Sons of Italy. She devoted her life to her family and cherished the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren and her many dear and special friends. Frances was always active and on the go. She enjoyed traveling, wintering in Fort Myers, going to rummage sales and collecting antiques. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Frances is survived by her husband, Nicola; two children, Jacqueline (John) Godush of Stevensville and Remo (Julie) Amicarelli of Baroda; seven grandchildren: John Godush, Alexis (Kyle) Johns, Angela Godush, Nicole Amicarelli, Natalie Amicarelli, Nina Amicarelli and Nadia Amicarelli; her great-grandson, Vincent Michael Johns; two sisters-in-law, Frances Ambrosini of Youngstown, and Carolina Ambrosini of New Castle, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Nick and Richard Ambrosini.