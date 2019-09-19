Frances M. Hammer
Frances M. Hammer, 84, of Watervliet passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Father James Adams officiating. Entombment to follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Frances was born on July 14, 1935, in St. Joseph, to William and Ella (Knuth) Cassidy. She attended St. Joseph Catholic High School. On Oct. 30, 1954, she married Keith Hammer. Frances was a supervisor at DeGroots for over 20 years before she retired. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, sewing, playing Bingo and watching Notre Dame football.
She is survived by her children, Paula Harris of Kokomo, Ind., Dale Hammer of Kokomo, Ind., Robert Hammer of French Lick, Ind., and Crystal Hammer of Watervliet; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Keith, in 1990; daughter, Gail Hammer; one grandson; and siblings: Richard Cassidy, Patrick Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Mary Cassidy, Esther Cassidy, Herman Cassidy and Herbert Cassidy.