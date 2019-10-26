Francis Edward Baker
Francis Edward Baker, 91, of Benton Harbor, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Francis was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Monroe City, Mo., the fourth of eight children born to Benjamin and Betty (Estes) Baker. Francis attended school until the eighth grade, and then went to work to help support his family. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1951 to 1953. In June 1954, he met the love of his life, Janice Harriet Mitchell. On Nov. 6, 1954, they were married in Benton Harbor, and moved to Kewanee to begin their life together. They were married for 64 years before Janice’s passing on May 3, 2019. The family moved permanently to Benton Harbor in 1963.
Francis worked at Mercy Hospital when the family first moved to Benton Harbor, and then worked at the City of Benton Harbor as a custodian and retired from there in 1992 as the director of building maintenance. People were so impressed with his work that he took side jobs, including working at Fairplain Presbyterian Church, where he retired from also.
A strong advocate for his children, Francis worked with the BHHS Band Parents and BHHS Tiger Athletic Booster Club.
Francis loved fishing – especially family trips to Canada in the summer to Rice Lake. He developed a love for reading late in life. He loved sports – especially the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Francis would say he was the happiest just sitting in his boat with friends and family fishing.
Francis is survived by his children, Charlene, Anthony (Tony) (Donna) and Jacquelene (Jackie) – all of Benton Harbor; grandson, Boaz (Bo) Baker of Oakland, Calif.; brother, Nathaniel of Xenia Ohio; in-laws, Dwight (Pete) and Margo Mitchell, Duane and Perona Mitchell, Don C. and Geraldine Mitchell and Marlene Mitchell – all of Benton Harbor, Joseph and Diane DeFrance of St. Joseph, Minnie Mitchell of Caledonia, Mich., and Kathleen Bowman of Lakeland, Fla.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; and siblings, Genevieve, Gladys, David, Vernon, Don and Louis.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green St., Benton Harbor. Visitation at the church will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (MI Chapter), 18516 James Couzens Fwy., Detroit, MI 48235.