Francis “Frank” Lewandowski, 91, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away April 27, 2020, at his residence.
Frank was born in 1928, in Wisconsin. He graduated from Holy Family School and DePadua High School in Ashland, Wis., and Tri-State (Trine) University in Angola, Ind., with a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering. Mr. Lewandowski retired from General Electric Cleveland Wire Plant, where he was a metallurgical engineer for 26 years. He was also employed by Interlake Steamship Co. from 1991 to 2002. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sgt. from 1950 to 1952. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, DAV, AMVETS, Mentor Senior Center, Knights of Columbus and a Lake Catholic Athletic Booster from 1977 to 1990.