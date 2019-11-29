Francis R. 'Frank' Cyplik
Francis R. "Frank" Cyplik, age 73, of New Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Frank was a loving husband of Kathy, a wonderful brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, loyal friend and neighbor. Frank was an amazing and true gentleman that loved life, travel, fishing and everyone he shared his life with.
A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Frank's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland, Mich.
