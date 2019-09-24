Frank A. Eldred
Frank A. Eldred, 92, of South Haven passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
He was born Aug. 31, 1927, to Muryl Addison Eldred and Arlene (Stickles) Eldred in Oshtemo, Mich. Frank worked as a city police officer for South Haven for six years and as a postal clerk for the U.S.P.S., retiring after 28 years of service. He married Gertrude A. Keck on Nov. 27, 1947, in South Haven. Frank enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and of course, his cars! He was a long-time member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven. Frank served his country in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, Muryl (Babe) and Ronald Eldred.
Frank is survived by his children, Dale A. (Kerry) of Lawton, Donald E. (Anne) of Mattawan and Doreen M. (Chuck) Boy of Lake Geneva, Wis.; grandchildren, Matthew (Kim) Eldred of Plainwell and Andrea Ramsdell of Kalamazoo; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Mathew Ramsdell and Andrew, Alayna and Anna Rose Eldred; siblings, Arthur (Bert) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Beatrice Landry of South Haven and Gene Eldred of Sateen, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven, with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Travis Wilson officiating. The family requests guests to wear bright, cheerful clothes (especially Hawaiian) because Frank was so dapper! Burial will take place in North Shore Memorial Gardens, Coloma, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven, MI 49090 or Al-Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090.
