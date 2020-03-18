Frank P. Gargano, 92, of Watervliet passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
For the safety of everyone involved, there will be an opportunity for friends to briefly greet the family at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 20, followed by private services for family only at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in North Shore Memory Gardens. Donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Michigan Great Lakes Chapter and Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online message of comfort for the family may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.