Frank VanZandt Linn, Sr.
Frank VanZandt Linn, Sr., 88, of St. Joseph, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, following an illness.
Dr. Linn was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 8, 1930, to Dr. Frank and Bonar VanZandt Linn. He married Beverly Rahn, of St. Joseph, in 1956 (divorced 1990).
Surviving are his son Frank "Skip" Linn, Jr., of Concord, Massachusetts, and wife Karen; daughter Nancy Linn Fowler, of St. Joseph, and husband Tom; and son Christopher Linn, of Palo Alto, California, and wife Tricia. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Scott, Kara, Elizabeth, Andrew, Emilia, David, Frederick, and Joseph; as well his former wife, Beverly Hollowell.
Dr. Linn’s father served as a Navy doctor, and his family lived in Florida and California before settling in Albion, Michigan. Frank received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Michigan, where he and Beverly met. They were soon married, and Dr. Linn then served as a Captain with the U.S. Army for two years, stationed in West Germany. Following a medical residency in Indianapolis, the family moved to the Twin Cities area, where Dr. Linn practiced ophthalmology for nearly 30 years.
After closing his ophthalmology practice in the early 1990s, Dr. Linn embarked on a new career by completing a second medical residency through Michigan State University and becoming a board-certified psychiatrist. He then indulged his love of travel by working as a locum tenens (temporary) physician at clinics across the United States and New Zealand. He retired in 2005, but his passion for medicine continued, and he regularly attended medical lectures at Lakeland Hospital for many years.
Dr. Linn faithfully attended the St. Joseph First Congregational Church and in recent years was often seen walking to church on Sunday mornings. Throughout his life, he was an avid tennis player and a dedicated reader and student of history, with a particular interest in World War II. A lover of nature, Dr. Linn enjoyed long walks in the woods and planted many hundreds of trees over the years.
Dr. Linn’s independent spirit was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren. They will greatly miss his sense of humor, story telling, and his unconditional love.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph First Congregational Church or Hanson Hospice Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so at www.purelycremations.org.