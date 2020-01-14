Frank W. Small
Frank W. Small, 74, of Stevensville left us suddenly on Jan. 7, 2020, of a cerebral hemorrhage.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on his birthday, from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the American Legion Hall in Bridgman. Please come.
Frank was born on April 9, 1945, to James E. and Frances (Scott) Small, in Benton Harbor. He was the owner of Frank W. Small Metal Fabrication in Baroda. He loved drag racing, steel art sculpting, Texas Holdem and coffee klatching. Through his lifetime enjoyment of these activities, Frank's field of friends grew so big they all cannot be counted. He never knew a stranger and usually made each person he met an instant friend. He recognized everyone he ever knew and always made a special point of acknowledging them. Frank presented two Steel Art Sculptures at "Art Prize" in Grand Rapids in 2017 and 2018, and he was especially proud of that. He loved life and had ample energy for it. His loss will be felt deeply for a very long time by those who loved him.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Carol L. (Pallas) Small; daughter, Jamie (Richard) Hurst; grandsons, Richard Taylor (Rachel) Snedeker, Conor James Snedeker and Joshua (Ashley) Hurst; great-grandson, Logan; brothers, James Edward (Carolyn Drier) Small Jr. and Earl David (Lori) Small; his sister, Deborah (Clark) Small Ballard; nieces, Keely (Mary) Small-Bradley and Emily Nicole Small; and nephew, Earl David Small II. Also surviving are in-laws, Jim (Donna Tinberg) Pallas, Chuck Pallas, Roberta (Pallas) Slater, Jodie Orzehoski, Kellie (Pallas) Garcia, Kristin (Paul) Grenon, Timothy (Beth) Ives, Aaron (Heidi) Filippo, Lisa (Terrence) Cobb and their beautiful children and Dakota Christenson; in addition to so many loving cousins and special close friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Small; mother, Frances (Scott) Small; mother-in-law, Noreen Fritz; brother-in-law, Walter Orzehoski; and nieces, Jennifer Small-Walker and Turi (Stevens) DeLeo.