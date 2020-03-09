Fred J. Huspen of Benton Harbor, formerly of Berrien Springs, beloved father and cherished grandfather passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 83.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Berrien Springs. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, and leave messages online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Backpacks for Berrien, P.O. Box 4, Berrien Springs, MI 49103.