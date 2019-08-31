Fred Richard Essig
Fred Richard Essig, 86, of Bridgman passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Fred was born Saturday, April 8, 1933, in Baroda, the son of the late Richard and Emmaline (Livengood) Essig. Fred served his country in the United States Army. On April 23, 1955, he married Donna Mae Brado and they shared 64 years together. He worked at Industrial Pattern Works in Benton Harbor for 30 years until his retirement in 1995. Fred always looked forward to fishing with his buddy, Dennis Neidlinger. He enjoyed the beauty and restfulness of Weko Beach and would often just go there and sit. Fred and Donna shared great times with friends whenever they went to Estero Island. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church as well as the Bridgman American Legion Post 331.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughters, Shelli (Jeff) Wasko and Sherri (Don “Scooby”) Skorupa; grandchildren, Scott (Sara) Skorupa, Stacey Skorupa and Angela (JR) Coman; great-grandchildren, Nickolas and Jordan Skorupa and Mason and Karter Coman; and a brother, James (Betty) Essig.