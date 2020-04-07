Freda Harris, 88, of Watervliet went to be with her family in heaven on April 2, 2020.
She was born in Sturkie, Ark., on April 12, 1931, and on Oct. 1, 1949, she and Lee Harris were married in Blytheville, Ark. Freda loved flowers, the color pink, sewing, her country roots, the Grand Ole Opry and hamburgers. She loved watching birds and squirrels play at the feeders outside her window. But most of all, she loved her family. She was well-known for her kindness and was always ready to help family, friends and neighbors. Everyone who knew her said she was the sweetest person they ever knew. She was very much loved and many tears are being shed. Our hearts are broken.