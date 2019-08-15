Frederick A. 'Fred' Kibler
Frederick A. “Fred” Kibler, 67, of Benton Harbor passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 600 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor, with Father James Adams officiating. Friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Readiness Center or the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Fred is survived by his siblings: Charmaine Kibler (John Campbell) of Benton Harbor, Linda Kibler-Harrington (Thomas Harrington) of St. Joseph, Thomas (Maria) Kibler of St. Joseph and Michael “Mickey” (Kathleen) Kibler of Berrien Springs; nieces and nephews: Nate (Kristin) Harrington, Jack Harrington, Allie (Mateo Chinchilla) Kibler-Campbell, Kayleigh Kibler, Quinn Kibler, Melanie Kibler and Chloe Kibler; and special friends, Sue and James Halder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Leona Kibler.