Frederick 'Fred' Davey
The Rev. Frederick “Fred” Davey, 88, of Stevensville completed his ministry on earth Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, with the Revs. John and Jim Davey officiating. Graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery in Erie Township, Mich. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the church. Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs Church of God. Those wishing to share a memory of Fred online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Fred was born July 10, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Daniel and Isabelle (Dunstan) Davey. He graduated from Toledo University with a bachelor’s degree. On Feb. 9, 1952, he married Retha Kinney, and she preceded him in death in 1999. On May 27, 2001, he married Dorothy Trail Kasun. Fred was dedicated to both his church and his family. He was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement for Ministry award in Michigan and he was a part of the state and national leadership of the Church of God. He enjoyed going on mission trips and was very involved with his local community.
Fred enjoyed singing in quartets, tinkering with small things, including clocks, as well as collecting antique clocks and coins. He enjoyed playing golf and softball, and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers, University of Toledo football and the Detroit Lions.
Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy Davey; children: Kathleen (Keith) Buehler, the Rev. John (Patty) Davey, the Rev. James (Mary) Davey and Karen (Jeff) Strickler; nine grandchildren: Ben (Felicia) Buehler, Teri (Tracy) Downey, Beth (Robbie) Baxter, Christy (James) Jones, Josh (Bethany) Davey, Jessica (Chris) Kreeger, Matthew Davey, Mindy (Cameron) Hauke and Megan Strickler; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Art (Becky) Davey; sister-in-law, Betty Davey; and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Retha Davey; sister, Bethene Stanley; and brother, Donald Davey.