Frederick M. Nearanz
Frederick M. Nearanz, 78, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1941, to Frederick E. and Frieda (Rhodea) Nearanz in Coopersville, Mich. Fred served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He spent his whole working career in the foundry industry and retired as a plant superintendent for Ancast Inc. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very active at Fruitland Baptist Church and recently attended Laketon Bethel Reformed Church.
Fred was, most of all, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and always loved cooking his famous hamburger stew and chili for all the grandkids. Fred showed amazing brotherly love and would always put the needs of others first. On June 17, 1966, he married the former Kathleen Jackson, and they spent 53 happy years together.
Kathleen survives him, along with his children, Renita (Ray) Diehlman, Katie (Bill) Lederer, Trina Nearanz, Lorree (Dale) Huizenga and Joey Jensen; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward (Lonnie) Nearanz and David (Shirley) Nearanz; his extended Jackson family; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, John and Jan Muir and John and Dena Adriance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Benjamin Nearanz.
The Nearanz family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. John F. Schonder and his dedicated nursing staff at the Bronson Heart Center for their love and support given to Fred over the years. A graveside service for Fred will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Fruitland Township Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Fred’s life will take place at the VFW Post 8846 (1061 Witham Road). For a more lasting memory, donations in Fred’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.