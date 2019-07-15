Frederick Trux
Frederick Trux, 77, of Millburg, Mich., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A private burial will be held at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan or to the family in c/o Raisa Wedech. Those wishing to share a memory of Frederick online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Frederick was born Nov. 6, 1941 in St. Joseph, Mich., to James and Genevieve (Wertz) Trux. Frederick worked for Gast Manufacturing for many years. In his spare time Frederick enjoyed riding motorcycles and animals, especially his cats. Frederick was a kind and giving man to everyone he knew and loved talking to everyone he met.
Frederick is survived by his life-long companion of 18 years Raisa Wedech. Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert “Bobby” Trux; and half-brother Ron Trux.