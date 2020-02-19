Frieda Mueller, 91, of Stevensville, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Eternal will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Washington Ave. Church of God, 4051 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with the Rev. Andy Hannich officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to Washington Ave. Church of God. Those wishing to sign Frieda’s memory book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.