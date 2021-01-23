Garry Lee McDaniels, Ph.D., 80, evaluation and educational policy expert, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Md.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan Lee McDaniels and Verda McDaniels, formerly of Coloma. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annette McDaniels of Catonsville; his daughter, Melissa (Kristen Renn) McDaniels of Okemos, Mich.; his sister, Joyce (Ted) Lenhardt of Winter Garden, Fla.; cousin, Jaqueline (Merlin) Hauch of Watervliet; brother-in-law, Douglas (Sarah) Way of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and treasured friends.