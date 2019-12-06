Gary L. Lockwood
Gary L. Lockwood, 77, of St. Joseph passed away at his home at the end of November 2019.
Graveside memorial prayers will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, at Riverview Cemetery, with Pastor Dan Colthrup officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan or Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gary was born on April 11, 1942, in Redlands, Calif., to Harold and Mildred (Maddux) Lockwood. Gary graduated from Redlands High School in 1960 and continued his education by earning his associate’s degree in business from San Bernardino Valley College. After he graduated from college, Gary worked in his family’s hardware store, Lockwood’s Hardware & Appliances, for many years. In 1970, he relocated to St. Joseph and began working at Whirlpool Corporation, later becoming the director of Customer Service. It was at work where Gary was introduced to Pam Klann, whom he would soon learn would be the love of his life. On Christmas day in 1975, Gary proposed and on June 12, 1976, they married at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in St. Joseph. The two would be happily married for 42 years before her passing in 2018.
Gary and Pam had a wonderful and full life together. The two traveled to many beautiful places together and began the tradition of going down to the Bandshell every Sunday afternoon to listen to the music.
Gary is survived by his brother, Nolan Lockwood of Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif.; cousin, Richard (Carolyn) Margol of St. Joseph; and many other loving cousins in Indiana.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred; loving wife, Pam; in-laws, Edward and Evelyn Klann; and wonderful aunts, uncles and grandparents.