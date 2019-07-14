Gary Wayne Southard
Gary Wayne Southard, 64, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Gary’s name may be made to Blessing of the Bikes-Baldwin, MI. Those wishing to sign Gary’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gary was born March 25, 1955, in Bremerton, Wash., to Willis Gene “Sonny” and Willie Sue Southard. He worked construction jobs for the majority of his career. Gary had a life-long passion for motorcycles. He owned many throughout his life, including Kawasaki’s, Triumph’s, BSA’s, Honda’s, Suzuki’s and even a Harley in his later years. Gary was a member of the Southwestern Michigan Wings Motorcycle Club. He was a free spirit with an interesting sense of humor, who made friends easily, could find good in anyone and was always willing to help those in need. Gary was a huge movie enthusiast and had a great interest in memorabilia from the Renaissance Era. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his son, Jacob (Shelby) Southard of Decatur; his sister, Cheryl Ann Southard of Grand Rapids; his companion of eight years, Julie York of Grand Rapids; his aunt, Kathy (Bruce) Jackson, and uncle, Larry (Judy) Southard – both of Bangor; aunt, Mildred (Gerald) LaFerney, and aunt, Peggie Hicks – both of Fort Meade, Fla.; and his niece, Monica Vogelar of Grand Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Darrell, and aunt, Carol Southard.