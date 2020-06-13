Gayl passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home.
Gayl Patrice Dennany was born June 20, 1945, in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Edwin and Joan (Thompson) Athey. Gayl loved animals from an early age, as her big collie, Chief, was her constant companion for the early years of her life. Gayl progressed through the Portage Public Schools until her graduation from Portage High School, where she was a proud member of the varsity tennis team. Gayl then attended Ferris State University and Parsons Business College. The first few years of Gayl’s adult life were spent in Detroit before she moved back to the Kalamazoo area. She was an elementary school librarian in the Comstock Public School system for 25 years, and later worked at Target on South Westnedge for many years.