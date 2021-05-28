Gene M. Robinson, of St. Joseph died May 26, 2021, due to complications from cancer, he was 88. Gene died in his home and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann; his son, David of Grand Rapids; daughter, Linda of Sodus; and one sister, Connie (Robinson) McKinley of Lansing.
Gene was born July 28, 1932 in Mears, Mich., to Floyd and June Robinson as the sixth of eight children. He graduated from Hart High School in 1950 with 13 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. He received a scholarship to Michigan State University where he studied horticulture. Upon graduation, Gene began his 40-year career with the Michigan Department of Agriculture as a pesticide specialist. In 1957, he married Mary Ann and they raised their family in St. Joe.