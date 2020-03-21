Genevieve Irene Rindfield, 95, of Berrien Springs went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Adrian, Mich., to Thomas and Elizabeth (Stutzman) Lowery. On March 22, 1950, she married Adolph Rindfield. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1979. Genevieve retired from Berrien Springs Public Schools and was a member of Bright Star Tabernacle church. She volunteered for the American Legion, was a scout leader and loved watching NASCAR, the Kentucky Derby, reading and putting together puzzles. Genevieve dearly loved her family, and her home was filled with neighborhood children who knew her as Grandma Jenny.