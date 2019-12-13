Geno Aldo Teramo
Geno Aldo Teramo passed quietly on Sept. 13, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
He was born in 1924 in Monesson, Pa. He was a longtime resident first of Benton Harbor and then of Bridgman. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, a Boy Scout leader, Little League commissioner and a member of the City of Bridgman Planning Commission. Upon retiring, he relocated to Albuquerque, N.M., where he served on the Advisory Council of the Bear Canyon Senior Center. He had recently relocated to Pasadena to live closer to his daughter.
Geno is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Constance Viola (Delsing) Teramo.
He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Loraine Dacko of North Carolina; sons, Kurt of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Clay of Incline Village, Nev.; daughter, Polly Widen of Los Angeles; grandchildren: Timothy Hilton, Nathan Teramo, Jessica (Widen) Ventress, Bennett Teramo, Paul Teramo, Grace Hernandez Teramo and Lillian Widen; and great-grandchildren: Olivia, Stella, Elliott, Jonathan, Marly, Nyla and Nora.
He will be remembered by family and friends as a man who loved life and lived fully until the very end.