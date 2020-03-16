Genowefa Gorka, 94, of Baroda passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3903 Lake St., Bridgman, with Father Arthur Howard as Celebrant. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, where there will be a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady Queen of Peace Food Pantry.