She was born on Nov. 9, 1932, to George and Mary Obrecht in Vincennes, Ind. Georganna was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. One of her favorite things to do was travel. She loved traveling with her family to Hawaii. Georganna and her husband moved to Stevensville, where they lived for over 40 years. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved entertaining guests by cooking fancy meals for friends and family. Georganna also enjoyed playing golf and bridge in her spare time.