George Bernard Walsh, 86, of St. Joseph passed away Dec. 8, 2020. His deep love for his friends and family, whom he always greeted with a joke, a bit of sarcasm and a big smile.
George was born in Glens Falls, N.Y., the only child of Mary and Bernard Walsh. After graduation from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Glens Falls, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Over the years, he kept in touch with many of his “war buddies,” often attending military re-unions. He loved to share military stories with his family and friends.