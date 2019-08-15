George Frederick Hauch
George Frederick Hauch, 88, of Coloma passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at The Willows in St. Joseph.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will begin two hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Donations can be made in George’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice in St. Joseph, or the Great Lakes Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in Ann Arbor. Online guest book available at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
George was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Sodus to Fred and Ida (Dewey) Hauch. In September of 1951, he married the love of his life, Rose Viscuso of Coloma, in Mountain Home, Idaho, where he was stationed. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. After serving his country, George worked for Whirlpool in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, and retired after 44 years. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family, fishing, hunting with his favorite dogs and riding motorcycles.
George is survived by his wife, Rose; his sons, George Hauch Jr. and Jerry Hauch, both of Coloma, and David (Donna) Hauch of Watervliet; his daughter, Judy (Bryan) Davis of Coloma; six grandchildren: Karla, Blake, Brad, Alison, Ashley and Lindsey; seven great-grandchildren: Brayden, Kaylin, Asher, Lennon, Colton, Dawson and Brockton; and loving brothers-in-law, Henry (Vi) Viscuso, Sal (Claudette) Viscuso and Ron Ives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Victor, Everett and Fred Hauch Jr.; and sister-in-law, Toni Ives.