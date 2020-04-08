George Gregory Timmins, born Feb. 10, 1961, in Houston, died peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas, after a long battle with cancer on April 6, 2020. He was 59.
George was a graduate of Cy-Fair High School (BFND), Cisco Jr. College and Eastern New Mexico University. He was a licensed athletic trainer by the National Athletic Trainer Association (NATA) and the state of Texas. George was an active member of Southwest Athletic Trainer Associations (SWATA) and Greater Houston Athletic Trainer Society (GHATS). George was an athletic trainer at Waller High School, Texas Sports Medicine Center (Tomball), Concordia Lutheran High School, Cy-Ridge High School and Montgomery High School. He retired in 2020 as a teacher at Conroe High School Academy of Science and Technology. His purpose in life was to take care of his students and athletes.