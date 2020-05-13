George M. Neff, 84, of Coloma passed away Sunday morning, May 10, 2020, at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor.
Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to the current virus situation, no services are planned at this time. Cremation will take place followed by burial of ashes in North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorial donations in George’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and either mailed or dropped off to the funeral home at 6548 Paw Paw Ave., Coloma, MI 49038. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.