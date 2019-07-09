George Richard Doroh
George Richard Doroh, 91, of Lawrence Township, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 7, 2019, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.
George was born Feb, 3, 1928, in Buchanan, the son of Henry and Francis (Vandersee) Doroh, both of whom precede him in passing. Also preceding him in passing was a sister, Virginia Name.
George served his country proudly in the United States Army. He drove for the Daily Express, and he retired from the company after years of faithful service. In his spare time, he like to play with big machinery.
George is survived by five siblings: Robert Doroh of Decatur, Marjorie Robinson of South Haven, Jim (Loretta) Doroh of Kokomo, Ind., Barbara Maguire of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Eugene Doroh of Orville, Calif.
The family will welcome friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, where the service to honor his memory will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Keeler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George’s name may be made to charities benefitting the blind or visually impaired. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.