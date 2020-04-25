The Rev. George William Fleming, beloved cultivator of churches and blueberries, known for his encouraging words and gentle spirit, died of cancer on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home in Casco Township, surrounded by his family’s love.
George Fleming was born Sept. 14, 1939, in South Haven, the oldest child of Jesse and Mary Fleming. As a young child he often rode with his father delivering fuel oil. George was active with his family in the Casco United Methodist Church. During the summer of 1954, he began propagating blueberries and continued growing blueberries until recent years. George attended Buys School and South Haven High School, graduating as salutatorian in the class of 1958. George attended North Central College in Naperville and American University in Washington, D.C., where he majored in political science. He graduated from seminary in 1965 from Evangelical Theological Seminary (now Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary).