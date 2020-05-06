Georgia Mae Kirby was born July 6, 1927, in Earle, Ark., to Wash Williams and Agnes (Washington) Williams. Later in life she relocated to Poplar Bluff, Mo., spending many years there until relocating to Benton Harbor in 1967. Georgia held multiple jobs, including the local hospital, V-M Corp and Sanitary Cleaners, but enjoyed none more than her role as a foster grandparent with BHAS. Georgia enjoyed cooking and baking from scratch.
Georgia founded a gospel group, the Freewill Gospel Singers (now The Faithful Travelers). She was a devoted Christian with a zero-tolerance attitude and did not play.