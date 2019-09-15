Georgia Nelson
Georgia M. Nelson, 95, formerly of St. Joseph, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman where she most recently resided.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Robert Confer officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial donations in Georgia’s name may be made to First Church of God-St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Georgia’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Georgia was born April 24, 1924 in Beachcreek, Ky., to William and Inez Flora (LeNeave) Pace. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Class of 1942. On Feb. 2, 1945, she married Dwight O. Nelson in Roseland, Ill. Georgia dedicated her life to caring for her husband and family. In 1988 Georgia and Dwight moved to St. Joseph. Georgia was an active member of First Church of God, where she was a choir member and was active in Bible Study Fellowship.
Georgia is survived by four daughters, Sherryl (James) Thornton of Crete, Ill., Janet (John) Vinke of South Holland, Ill., Jean (George) Molton of Orland Park, Ill., and Lisa (James) Lundin of Sawyer; two sons, Dwight (Betty) Nelson Jr. of Barneveld, Wis., and Lance Nelson of Florence, Texas; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Karen) Nelson, Amy Thornton, Mark Lundin, Annalise (Ryan) Nelson-Balock, Andy (Jamie) Thornton, Kelly (Mike) Van Hook, Scott (Carmen) Lundin, John (Shereen) Vinke, Jeffrey (Rhonna) Vinke; 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ken (Doreen) Pace of Washington State; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Dwight on Jan. 22, 2003; two grandsons, Matthew Lundin and Daniel Thornton; her parents; and her brother, William Pace.