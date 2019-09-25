Gerald Fred Butts
Gerald Fred Butts, 83, of Benton Harbor passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will take place in North Shore Memory Gardens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gerald was born on Jan. 22, 1936, to Charles and Lois Butts, in Jonesboro, Ark. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Gerald was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked at Whirlpool for 30 years before retiring.
Gerald is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Butts; and siblings, Bill Butts, Jim Butts, Peggy Trimarco, Don Butts and Rod Butts.