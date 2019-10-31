Gerald Freier Sr.
Gerald Freier Sr., 86, of Benton Harbor passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeff Bolwerk officiating. Friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle or St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Gerald online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
Gerald was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Benton Harbor, to Albert and Hertha (Klug) Freier. He graduated from Coloma High School in 1951, and then attended Valparaiso University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1955. On Sept. 4, 1954, he married Carlene Bock in Benton Harbor. Gerald worked for VM Corporation as a chief engineer for 25 years and retired from New Products after 20 years of service. Gerald enjoyed camping, hunting and keeping track of the stock market. In his spare time he also enjoyed being a gunsmith.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Carlene Freier; sons, Gerald Freier Jr. and Thomas (Susan Bublick) Freier; and four grandchildren, Cory Craig, Jennifer Craig, Krystal Freier and Jonathon Freier.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Holly Craig; and sisters, Carolyn Hurd and Janice Whitcomb.