Gerald Leroy Schaffer, 81, of Sawyer passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in the care of his family.
The family gathered for a private viewing and committal service. A public Celebration of Life will be announced later. Final resting place will be in New Troy Cemetery, New Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5701 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125, River Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 275, Harbert, MI 49115 or River Valley Athletics, 15480 Three Oaks Road, Three Oaks, MI 49128. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Gerald was born Jan. 1, 1939, in New Troy, the son of the late Albert Henry and Marie Martha (Gnodtke) Schaffer. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Peggie Jean Bueghly, celebrating 60 years together. Jerry and Peggie enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their grandchildren. Besides his love of basketball, he also enjoyed being outdoors and working around his home and property. For 48 years Jerry taught and coached, with 38 years at River Valley High School. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer.
Survivors include his wife, Peggie; sons: Gary (Becky) Schaffer, Gregg (Julie) Schaffer, David (Cathy) Schaffer and Doug (Peggy) Schaffer; grandchildren: Arron, Josh, Lindsey, Andrew, Micah, Emma, Jenna and Rylee Schaffer; brother, Albert Schaffer; and sister, Alice Germain.
Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Ronald Schaffer.