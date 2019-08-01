Gerald Raymond Swedenberg
Gerald Raymond Swedenberg, 66, of Lowell, Mich., formerly of Baroda passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich.
A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Gerald was born Nov. 20, 1952, in St. Joseph, the son of the late Raymond Harold and Anna Harriet (Ott) Swedenberg. Gerald graduated with a bachelor's degree from Lake Superior State College and Notre Dame University in manufacturing and mechanical engineering. He was employed at Allied Signal, National Water Lift, Teledyne and most recently at the Eaton Corporation for 26 years.
Survivors include a dear friend, Janel Brooks.
Gerald was also preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Swedenberg in 2008 and David Swedenberg in 2005.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.