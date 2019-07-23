Geraldine Barbara Schiffer
Geraldine Barbara Schiffer, 82, of Bridgman, formerly of Chicago passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5760 Sawyer Road, Sawyer. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Justice, Ill. Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, prior to the Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Sawyer. Memorial contributions may be given to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Geraldine was born Sunday, Aug. 2, 1936, in Chicago, to Benedict and Ann (Mistarz) Jagielski. She loved to read and work on jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Geri also had a love for cooking and made delicious meals for friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Brian (Donna) Schiffer, Anne (Joe) Kus and Rick (Sally) Schiffer; and their father, Kenneth Schiffer; grandchildren: William (Bailey) Schiffer, Ken (Rima) Schiffer, Michelle (Nick) Chiaramonte, Adam Kus and Maddison Schiffer; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Schiffer; and a brother, William (Cindy) Jagielski.
Geri was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Lynn; and a brother, Thomas Jagielski.