Geraldine Wigfall was born March 30, 1937, in Batesville Miss., to Robert and Pearl Copper. In early 1960 she relocated with her family to Benton Harbor. Geraldine attended Benton Harbor High School. She worked at Shoreham Terrace in St. Joseph. Geraldine confessed her faith at New Paradise M.B. Church under the leadership of the Rev. Willie T. Burton.
Geraldine was well known for her kindness. She was a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor which endeared her to everyone she met. She was loved by many and left a special memory to those she came in contact with.