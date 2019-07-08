Gerhardt O. 'Gay' Ross
Gerhardt O. “Gay” Ross, 92, of St. Joseph passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Martin Measel officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or Christ Lutheran Church of Stevensville. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Gay was born on June 17, 1927, to Otto and Hulda (Hettig) Ross in St. Joseph. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and continued his education at the University of Indiana. Gay proudly served his country with the 88th United States Army Division in Italy. Gay was a member of St. Joseph High School's Athletic Hall of Fame. He was the captain of the 1946 undefeated state champion basketball team with a 21-0 season. He also was instrumental in getting baseball started at St. Joseph High School. Gay continued his baseball career pitching semi-pro baseball for Auto Specialties and professional ball for the New York Yankees Farm System.
Gay was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Stevensville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, canning, baking, morel mushroom hunting, golfing, traveling and gardening. Gay was also an avid New York Yankees and University of Michigan fan.
Gay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane (Stibbins) Ross of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Steven Ross of St. Clair Shores, Mich., and Kaitlyn Ross of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Karen (Jewell) Ross of St. Joseph; and sister, Edna Volkers of St. Joseph.
Gay was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Hulda; son, Scott Ross (May 2019); brothers, Herb Ross and Edgar Ross; and sisters, Anita Ross, Gerda Demkovich and Bette Pedde.